FIL Ltd Purchases 1,951,469 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 0.49% of Cisco Systems worth $933,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 472,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.