FIL Ltd Purchases 722,470 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $294,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PBA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 23,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,175. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

