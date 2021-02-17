Financial Avengers Inc. Invests $40,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.