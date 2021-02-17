Financial Avengers Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

