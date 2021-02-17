Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,506 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.85. 21,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $438.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.44. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.