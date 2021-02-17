Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $221,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 28,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,635. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.