Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $3.46 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after acquiring an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 50,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

