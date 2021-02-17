Financial Review: The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) versus UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and UTStarcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A UTStarcom $65.82 million 1.23 -$3.91 million ($0.10) -22.70

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UTStarcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Coretec Group and UTStarcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UTStarcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

UTStarcom has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given UTStarcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTStarcom is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

UTStarcom beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products. It serves telecommunications and cable service providers. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

