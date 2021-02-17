Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.