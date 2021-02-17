Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.39. Findev shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 242 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

