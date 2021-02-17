FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.91. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 71,075 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 185.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

