Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as high as C$13.67. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) shares last traded at C$13.67, with a volume of 34,507 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$421.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.49.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

