First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.70

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 7582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.