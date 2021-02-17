First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.