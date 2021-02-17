First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $306,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

