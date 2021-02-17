First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Sells $28,345.62 in Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry W. Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Larry W. Myers sold 232 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $14,216.96.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.