First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 68.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

