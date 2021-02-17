First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 9,166 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $505,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

