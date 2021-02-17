First Trust Advisors LP Invests $9.58 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

