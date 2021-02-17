First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

