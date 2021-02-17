First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,124 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

