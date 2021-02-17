First Trust Advisors LP Sells 39,931 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of CIT Group worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CIT Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.