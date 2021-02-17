First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

TREX opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.64.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.