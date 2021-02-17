First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 69.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

