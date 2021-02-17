Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Acquires $1,010,009.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

