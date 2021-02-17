Five Star Senior Living (FVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.