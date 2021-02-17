Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 111,334 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

