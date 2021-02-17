Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,918,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 364,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,798. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

