Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 292,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.