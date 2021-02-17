Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.14. 26,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $111.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

