Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

NYSEARCA:FXE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 13,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

