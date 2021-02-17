Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,477. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69.

