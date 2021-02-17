Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $354.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

