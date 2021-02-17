Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Flushing Financial worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

