Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 288,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $256,905,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

