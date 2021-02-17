Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.41, but opened at C$0.57. Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 61,456 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$93.46 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.