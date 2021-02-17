Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet stock opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

