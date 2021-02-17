Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3,055.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.