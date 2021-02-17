Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.