Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.57

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 767998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

