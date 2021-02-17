French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Down to $24.40

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32), but opened at GBX 23.20 ($0.30). French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.54 ($0.33), with a volume of 209,169 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £24.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.32.

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

