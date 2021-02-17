Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.