Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.54 ($54.75).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €36.27 ($42.67) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.73.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

