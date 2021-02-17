Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.39

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1241130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.51 million and a P/E ratio of -92.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

