Frontier Price Up 356.6% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 287% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00008710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $121.70 million and approximately $510.03 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 356.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

