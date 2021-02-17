FTX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 17% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $74.81 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.