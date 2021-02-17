Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.