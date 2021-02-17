Fundamenta Price Up 426.2% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $885,383.70 and $4.32 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 426.2% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00318907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00070761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00444993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.69 or 0.87636807 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

