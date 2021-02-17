FundX Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 1.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.31% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

SWAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 5,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.