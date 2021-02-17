FundX Investment Group LLC Has $46.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 19.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.36. 29,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,151. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.53 and a 200 day moving average of $239.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.